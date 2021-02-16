Kenya: Blame Game as Gor Mahia's Continental Hopes Hang in the Balance

"Who could believe Gor Mahia, a team that has beaten African football giants Esperance, Zamalek, Petro de Luanda and Super Sport United can now lose at home to Napsa, a team ranked 15th in the Zambian League? It is painful."

These were the words of former Gor Mahia official Sally Bolo reacting to Sunday's 1-0 loss to Napsa Stars in the first leg play off of Caf Confederation Cup at Nyayo National Stadium.

Napsa's 21-year=old striker Daniel Adoko netted the wining goal in the 85th minute to sink K'Ogalo at home after Geoffrey Ochieng's defensive blunder.

The Zambian side now head to the second leg with an away goal advantage and are favourites to advance to the group stage of the competition.

Gor Mahia's Portuguese coach, Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto faces a tough task of overturning the defeat when the teams clash in the second leg at Heroes stadium in Lusaka this Sunday.

A loss or a scoreless draw will seal K'Ogalo's fate in the continental competition after being dumped out of the prestigious Caf Champions League 8-1 on aggregate by CR Belouizdad of Algeria on January 6.

The defeat has also put to question the standard of the Kenyan Premier League given Napsa has only won three of the 16 league matches it has played so far this season.

The painful loss has sent shock waves among Gor Mahia faithful, who blamed the club management, playing unit and coach az Pinto, claiming the club needs to sign big names who have the passion to wear the club's badge.

Club Secretary Sam Ochola revealed to Nation Sport that he is planning a meeting to decide the way forward for the club, adding that the defeat was shameful.

"I'm not part of the blame because I was not involved nor consulted when some of these underperforming players were signed. It is unbelievable that we can be beaten at home by a lowly ranked Zambian tea, but we will have a meeting this week to chart a way forward," said Ochola.

Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna is however optimistic that the club will turn the tables on their opponents in the reverse fixture.

"As a footballer you have to be optimistic and positive in every situation. There is another whole 90 minutes and we shall strive to do our best. It is sad whenever a team loses it always the players who are blamed for poor performance. Ask the chairman the genesis of these problems," said Muguna.

During the tie, both teams appeared below par, but the visitors were really solid defensively.

Gor's attack was blunt with Burundian import Jules Ulimwengu failing to convert the chances that came his way in the first half. The underperformance of foreign players has also raised a lot of questions.