Kenya: Alarm As 14,000 Teenage Girls Are Impregnated in One Year in Meru County

Data from the health department shows that 14,573 girls aged between 10 and 19 years were impregnated in Meru County in 2020.

Out of these, 1,328 were aged between 10 and 14 years and 13,245 were 15 to 19 years old, pointing to high prevalence of defilement in the county.

According to the data based on first antenatal clinic visits across the county, health facilities in Igembe Central, Igembe North and Igembe South account for more than half of these incidents with 2,828, 2,255 and 2,513 incidents respectively.

Imenti North recorded the highest number of pregnancies among 10 to14 year olds with 378 cases followed by Igembe Central, 375 and Imenti South 318.

According to children's rights experts in Meru, the numbers are alarming and a wakeup call to enhance reproductive health awareness and parental responsibility.

Speaking to nation.africa on phone, Igembe South Children Officer John Mwangi, said the trend, especially in the Igembe region, has been persistent with teen mothers accounting for half of hospital deliveries.

Mr Mwangi cited parental neglect and peer influence as the main contributors to the high cases of teen pregnancies.

"We have had many cases where girls go out for days and parents do not care to establish their whereabouts. Later, they are found living with a man. Several girls have complained that their parents do not address their menstrual hygiene needs and they end up being lured by men who give them money," Mr Mwangi said.

He added that mature men in boda boda or miraa business are responsible for most of the teen pregnancies in Igembe.

Teen to teen pregnancy

"Cases of teen to teen pregnancy are very few. Those who impregnate the girls are those able to lure them with cash. We are trying to increase awareness on reproductive health to enable girls know the consequences of sex," he noted.

The sentiments are echoed by Ntunene Chief Mburugu Matumbi, who cited parents for abandoning their responsibilities when he spoke at Laare Chief's Camp.

Early last month, two Class Seven pupils from Irindie village in Igembe North were found to have lived together as husband and wife for three days, as the administrators intensified a crackdown on those who had not reported back to school.

"It is unfortunate that the parents can allow the boy and girl to live together under their watch. Legal action should be taken against parents who fail to play their role," Mr Matumbi said.

Mr Mwangi noted that cases of defilement and incest were on the rise, with his office handling five incest cases last year and at least three defilement incidents every week.

Family members

Ripples International Executive Director Mercy Chidi Baidoo, whose organisation focuses on children's rights, says more than 70 per cent of child abusers are family members and those close to them.

Ms Baidoo cites teenage pregnancies as a constant reminder of the persistent sexual abuse in the community.

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi recently said there was need to entrench communal responsibility in protecting child rights.

"As a Njuri Ncheke elder, I will seek the support of the council in raising awareness and helping in reducing cases of child abuse. It is unfortunate that some of the acts are done by mature men. This is against the Meru culture," Mr Murungi said.

He said the county government would allocate funds through the social services department to address child rights issues.