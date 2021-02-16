Kenya: No New Covid-19 Deaths in Kenya as Confirmed Cases Surpass 103,000

No new Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in Kenya over the past 24 hours, the Health ministry announced Monday, saying the death toll remained 1,795.

The ministry reported 147 new infections from a sample of 2,063 analysed in that period.

The new infections raised the country's number of declared infections, since the first one last March, to 103,014, and the number of tests carried out so far to 1,243,431.

All but 28 of the new patients were Kenyans while the youngest was five months old and the oldest 88 years. Males numbered 75 and females 72.

Nairobi accounted for the bulk of the new infections -107 - and was followed by Kiambu with nine, Mombasa and Uasin Gishu with four each and Laikipia, Kajiado and Meru three each.

Machakos, Makueni and Nakuru counties recorded two new cases each while Nyamira, Nyeri, Trans Nzoia, Busia, Embu, Isiolo, Kilifi and Kitui each had just one new case.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe further announced that 242 patients had recovered, 151 of them under the home-based care programme and 91 at various hospitals, raising the total to 85,250.

CS Kagwe added that by Monday, 454 patients had been hospitalised countrywide and 1,227 placed under home-based isolation and care.

Thirty four of those admitted were in intensive care units (ICU), 15 of them on ventilatory support, 17 on supplemental oxygen and two under observation.

Eight other patients were also on supplementary oxygen but in general wards.