Kenya: Bonchari MP John Oroo Oyioka Dies in Kisumu

15 February 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ruth Mbula

Bonchari Member of Parliament John Oroo Oyioka has died. The legislator breathed his last on Monday evening.

His family said he succumbed to stroke at Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu.

The MP was elected to Parliament during the 2017 General Election on a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket. The party is headed by former South Mugirango MP Omingo Magara.

His son Solomon Oroo told the Nation that the family would make an official confirmation later.

North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko, who also confirmed the death of his colleague said: "It is true he is no more."

Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka said: "Once again, the Gusii nation has lost a leader. As a colleague, I found him to be a good person, a good leader who was humble and determined. I am so sad that we lost him at this time when we have just given Mzee Simeon Nyachae his final send-off. May the Lord rest his soul in eternal peace."

