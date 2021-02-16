Gambia: Tumana Law Maker Donates Medical Items to Perai Health Facility

Foday NM Drammeh, the National Assembly Member (NAM) for Tumana Constituency, has donated medical items to Perai Tenda Health Facility.

Other donated items include football, set of jersey and medal to the football fraternity.

The gesture is in response to the call by the facility's officials for them to be supported to enable them deliver effective and quality health care delivery to residents of the area.

Both Ebrahima Fatty the Imam and Folongko Sanneh, Alkalo of Perai, expressed gratitude towards the gesture, saying it will greatly help in providing quality health care services to the residents.

Tatai Fatty, Chairperson of Tumana Sports Committee, told the convergence that the assistance aims to promote sports in the area, while urging the young people of Tumana to set politics aside in their quest to develop their district.

Kawsu Dampha, on behalf of the football fraternity, expressed his heartfelt appreciation towards the gesture, which he said will help promote sports as well as provide the platform for the young talented players to discover their soccer skills and be able to compete at all levels in football.

Bully Sanneh, also implored the young people of Tumana to embrace peace in their development undertakings, stressing that no development can take place in the absence of peace.

Dr. Samba Danjo, Health Officer at the facility, welcomed the gesture. He however cited inadequate water, electricity supply and lack of salary for his support staff.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Health Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr. Danjo tasked the authorities to devise mechanisms to ensure that his support staff are provided with monthly salary, which they can use to feed their families.

Mayang Jambo, on behalf of the Women folk, disclosed that in the past they used to encounter difficulties in search of medical services, especially the women, but she shared her hope that with the establishment of the health facility and donated items received by the community, those difficulties will be history.

Jambo also hailed the health workers at the facility for their resolve to provide effective medical care to the people.

Tumana NAM Foday NM Drammeh, told the gathering that the health post aims to provide the needed medical services to the people of Perai and its satellite villages.

While assuring his constituents of his firm stance to provide quality health care services to the residents, Drammeh urged the authorities to join hands with him in his bid to addressing the challenges confronting the health facility.

He also thanked all those who in one way or the other contributed to making the humanitarian support a success.

Other speakers included Foday Ebrima Fatty, Omar Gassama, Muhammed Saho, who all described the donation as timely and said the gesture demonstrated the interest that Drammeh has for the welfare and wellbeing of the people of Tumana.

They also urged young people to desist from tribalism and tribal politics and concentrate on the development of their district.

The donated items include hospital beds and bed sheets, walking sticks, uniforms for the health workers, bandages, shelves, clothing for babies, set of jerseys, footballs and medals and copies of the Quran.