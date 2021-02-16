Egypt: President El-Sisi Follows Up On Efforts to Develop School Nutrition System

14 February 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President El-Sisi held a meeting today with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Education and Technical Education Dr. Tarek Shawki, Minister of Health and Population Dr. Hala Zayed, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Mr. Al-Sayed El-Quseir, and Director-General of the National Service Projects Organization Major General Mustafa Amin. The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency released that the meeting discussed the efforts exerted to develop schools' nutrition system. The President directed that all aspects of the development of schools' nutrition system across the country should be studied continuously in order to provide students with nutritious school meals that are essential for their proper physical and mental development, in compliance with all food safety regulations and standards. To that end, partnership between private sector companies with extended experience in the meals and food business should be formed so as to achieve a remarkable performance and maintain sustainability. During the meeting, the main pillars needed for the development of schools' nutrition system were presented. The project covers around 23 million students across the country in cooperation and coordination among all government agencies concerned to ensure spreading a system that matches the best international models and to provide school meals to include all school years across all governorates. In this context, the Ministry of Health and Population's most important initiatives on malnutrition-related diseases spread among school students, especially obesity, anemia and dwarfism, were also presented. Launched in coordination with the Ministry of Education, these initiatives included health education services provided to all students, examination and registration of all cases, therapeutic plans and follow ups set, and medicines dispensed free-of-charge based on the latest scientific protocols. Presidency

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

