Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets Presidential Advisor for Urban Planning and Engineering Authority Chairman

15 February 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met today with the Presidential Advisor for Urban Planning Major General Amir Sayed Ahmed, Chairman of the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces Major General Ihab Al-Far, and Director of the Water Department at the Engineering Authority Major General Essam Galal. The meeting was also held with Chief Executive Officer of Orascom Construction PLC Eng. Osama Bishai, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hassan Allam Sons Eng. Hassan Allam, a member of the Board of Directors of the Arab Contractors Company Eng. Sayed Farouk, and the Chairman and CEO of Metito. The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the meeting discussed the procedures for establishing an agricultural wastewater treatment plant in El-Hammam area. The President issued directives to immediately start constructing agricultural wastewater treatment plant with a capacity of 6 million cubic meters of water per day in El-Hammam area, North Coast. The agricultural drainage water in the Northern Delta would be collected and then moved to El-Hammam wastewater treatment plant via a 120-km-long water route. Hence, 500 thousand feddans in the Western Delta will be reclaimed and cultivated within the framework of the state's strategy to enlarge the agricultural area nationwide, develop the Western Sahara region, and form new agricultural and population communities based on agricultural production and industrialization. During the meeting, all details related to the construction of the wastewater treatment plant in El-Hammam area, with the cooperation of major contracting companies, namely Orascom, Hassan Allam Sons, The Arab Contractors and Metito, were reviewed.

