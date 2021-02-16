Egypt: President El-Sisi Follows Upon Joint Work Between Endowments and Land Reclamation Authorities

President El-Sisi held a meeting today with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Religious Endowments (Awqaf) Dr. Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Dr. Mohamed Abdel-Aty, Minister of Finance Dr. Mohamed Maait, and Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Mr. Al-Sayed El-Quseir. The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the meeting discussed several activities of the ministries of endowments and agriculture as well as the current status of regulating the joint work carried out between the Endowments Authority and the General Authority for Land Reclamation regarding agricultural lands. During the meeting, the Ministry of Religious Endowments presented its plans for providing continuous training programs for all imams and teachers in the International Awqaf Academy. The latest developments in the fields of authoring, translation and publishing were also presented. Moreover, the efforts made to supply libraries of Islamic centers across the world with publications from the Ministry of Religious Endowments were showcased. Hence, His Excellency directed that imams' and female preachers' training programs be developed, which would refine their communication skills by providing access to postgraduate studies to all members of the Ministry, especially the ones specialized in psychology and sociology. At the meeting, all pillars of the national project for the horizontal agricultural expansion across Egypt were tackled, especially in the areas of North and Central Sinai, Toshka, El-Hamam and West of Minya. As a result, the President directed that efforts exerted to apply new technologies in agriculture be strengthened and the implementation of the new irrigation system be expanded across all the agricultural lands in Egypt, as part of the national project to expand the agricultural area. This requires coordination between the ministries of agriculture and irrigation to provide water resources and upgrade the network of canals, which should be lined, across the country and improve wastewater treatment plants.