Tanzania: Engineers Urged to Supervise Construction of School Latrines

STAKEHOLDERS from education sector in Singida District council have urged building engineers in the area to make good use of their skills by assisting parents in constructing better school latrines that can last longer.

This, they said, will eliminate the problem of frequent collapse of the latrines that happen every time when rainy seasons start, causing untold sufferings to the poor pupils who are supposed to be taken care of.

The views were aired by some of the residents who live near Endesh Primary School situated on the Singida - Manyara border, 60 kilometres North of Singida town, during a media team visit at the place recently.

A team of journalists went there following a stakeholders meeting at Ilongero in Singida District organised by Action Aid under the project titled 'Breaking barriers, tax justice and gender responsive public service' that revealed Endesh Primary School had no latrine for its 570 pupils.

"It is true we don't have permanent latrines at the moment but we have constructed one temporary latrine with three holes for the boys and another one for girls with four holes. This is against the recommended ratio of one hole for 25 boys and 20 for the girls," observed the school's Head Teacher, Elibariki Halai.

"Our latrines collapsed soon after the rains started because they were poorly built by unqualified artisans. As of now, measures are underway to construct better ones by involving technicians from the Council when the rainy season is over," he said.

While some pupils confirmed that during the collapse of the latrines they usually take refuge to nearby bush in order to attend to their call of nature others said they opt not to attend school for a while in order to avoid unnecessary embarrassment.

"When we go to the bush, we take a lot of risk as there are snakes and other ferocious wild animals around," said Jennipher George, a pupil at the school while her mate, Mary Joseph noted that the absence of decent latrines at the school encouraged truancy.

Parents and guardians at the village said, the biggest problem that caused regular fall of the latrines was lack of proper knowledge on the construction sector calling for the district building engineers and their technicians to give a helping hand on the pertinent issue.

Singida District council Chairperson, Elia Digha noted that it was the responsibility of every parent in the area to participate fully in building durable latrines for their children at their respective schools just as they do at their homes instead of waiting for the government help.