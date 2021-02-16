Tanzania: We've Not Suspended Any Services, NHIF

THE National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) has refuted claims with regard to the suspension of oxygen and the prescription of some medicines for its patients with breathing problems.

Such a move follows reports which have been circulating in various social media, but NHIF urged people not to take the information seriously.

A media statement released on Monday by Acting Public Relations Manager (PRM) Catherine Kameka said the reports did not bare any truth as it only meant to create fear to NHIF members and other stakeholders.

"The reports, among other things, are meant to hamper the work done by the government particularly in the improvement of health services in the country," said Ms Kameka.

According to her, the fund has not suspended any services in the retiree benefit, the same applies to drugs such as Azithromycin, Vitamin C, Colchicine, Zinc Sulphate, ceftriaxone, Sulbactam and Heparin.

She went on to reveal that all the services and drugs are being accounted for by NHIF as the usual practice.

Ms Kameka pointed out that NHIF is currently following up in case of any contract violations regarding service delivery to its members.

The acting PR manager assured all stakeholders that service delivery will continue normally, calling upon NHIF members to report in case of any challenges.