Sudan: Former Vice President of Sudan's Al Bashir Regime Under Arrest

Khartoum — The Sudanese security forces carried out a campaign of arrests against former leaders of the ousted President Omar Al Bashir's regime on Thursday, as part of a campaign launched by the authorities against those responsible for inciting protesters to take the streets in a number of states.

The Sudanese authorities arrested Sudan's former Vice-President Hasabo Mohamed Abdelrahman, who also served as the political secretary of the NCP.

On the same day, walis (governors) of River Nile state, North Darfur, and North Kordofan announced that the relevant authorities will take all necessary legal measures against active groups associated with the dissolved National Congress Party (NCP).

A directive issued by River Nile state wali, Dr Amna El Maki, entitles the head of the judiciary, the commander of the artillery division, the commander of the third infantry division, the director of the state police, the director of General Intelligence in the state, and the head of the Legal Department the power to take legal measures against those associated with the NCP and the Al Bashir regime.

The wali of North Darfur, Mohamed Arabi, met with the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) on Friday. During the meeting he underlined that there is sufficient evidence that the NCP planned to carry out "acts of sabotage, including burning and looting of public facilities and markets, and terrorizing unarmed citizens," according to the Sudan News Agency.

SPA members expressed keenness to realize the goals of the revolution and remove the elements of the defunct regime from the government's institutions in the state during the meeting.

The Wali (Governor) of North Kordofan, Khaled Mustafa, announced that a wide arrest campaign against the NCP elements was launched on Wednesday.

Sudan's Empowerment Elimination, Anti-Corruption and Funds Recovery Committee issued directive to its state branches to take criminal procedures via the Public Prosecution according to the Empowerment Elimination 2019 Act amended 2020, Counter-Terrorism and Money Laundering 2014 Act and the Criminal Code 1991 amended 2020 on Thursday.