Kenya: Garrisa Senator Yusuf Haji Dies in Nairobi Aged 80

15 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Garissa Senator Mohamed and former Kenya Defence Minister Yusuf Haji has died at the Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi where he was undergoing treatment.

Haji died at the Aga Khan University hospital on Monday morning aged 80.

He will be buried at 4 pm.

Kenya's at 4 President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of comfort to the family and residents of Garissa county to the late senator.

"Death of Senator Haji is a big blow to the country, especially in the BBI constitutional reform process. Haji's leadership shall be dearly missed in the task force," Uhuru said in a message sent by the statehouse.

Haji served as an administrator in various areas including the vast Rift Valley between 1970 and 1998.

He was nominated to Parliament in 2002. And in 2007, he was elected to Parliament unopposed as Ijara MP.

He was known as a peacemaker mostly working in reconciliation efforts between warring clans in northeastern Kenya.

He was Minister of Defence in Kenya from 2008 to 2013 and briefly served as its acting minister of internal security and provision affairs in 2012.

He served the Kenya senate from 2013 until his death in February 2021.

