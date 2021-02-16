Egypt: Efforts Sustained to Control Emissions of Industrial Facilities

Environment Minister Yasmin Fouad asserted that the ministry and its affiliate bodies are continuing their plan to control the emissions of major industrial facilities with a special focus on the sectors of energy and transport as they are both responsible for 43 % and 23 % of the solid emissions in the air.

In statements, Fouad said an electronic system to detect the instant emissions of thermal electricity station in Suez has been finalized to be linked with the national network of database to detect industrial emissions.

The minister noted that Suez station, which is affiliated to East Delta for Electricity Production, is the second of its kind to be linked with the national network of detecting industrial emissions in Suez, adding that 13 facilities in Suez have been involved in such network and they comprise 59 chimneys.

The minister also asserted that the ministry will continue exerting more efforts to apply the environmental standards in various industrial facilities.