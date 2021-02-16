Zimbabwe: Paralympic Committee to Get Funds for Tokyo Games

THE Zimbabwe National Paralympic Committee are expecting some funds from their international body ahead of the Tokyo Games in August.

Michael Bulagango, the ZNPC president, say they have applied for the Covid-19 funds which will help them meet some of their costs as they prepare for the Summer Games.

Three athletes, Albert Singele, Vimbai Zvinowanda and Pamela Shumba, have qualified for the Paralympic Games to be held in Tokyo later in August.

More athletes may represent the country at the Games should Zimbabwe get extra slots from the bipartite entry.

"We have put in place a plan where, resources permitting, we should be seeing athletes coming into camp a week every month," said Bulagango.

"We were planning to send them to South Africa, for high performance training, but I heard that there is a high performance (centre) in Mount Pleasant.

"They must train and that plan is already there in place.

"What we have done, also, is that we will approach Government for the support, and we have also applied to the International Paralympic Committee.

"They told us that they will give us some Covid-19 relief funds, to facilitate preparation for Tokyo 2021, so all these efforts are being put in place to make sure these athletes are well prepared."

After taking part in the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai, Bulagango feels the athletes have enough exposure to compete against the best.

"What is so satisfying to me is that we worked so hard to have athletes registered and licensed," he said.

"So, after all that effort, if I get a result, then I am the happiest man alive.

"A lot of people were saying so many things, about our going to Dubai.

"Some we were saying the athletes are too old, this athlete is so and so, but we defied all the odds and proved that we are a force to reckon with.

"I also want to thank the Government of Zimbabwe for facilitating this trip. I know that it was a hard decision for them, during the pandemic, to release us, but they supported us.

"We went there and proved to the nation, and the world, that given the opportunities, we have people who can reach full potential.

"I am one of the happiest men alive." because it has been long without qualifying Bulagango also commended Sports Minister, Kirsty Coventry, for putting in an extra shift.

"She understands what it means to be a sportsperson," he said.

"She went through thick and thin, during training, looking for funding for training and competitions, and so forth.

"I really want to applaud her for fighting for this team.

"We found her (at the airport), she was waiting for us, which shows that she knows sport and knows the athletes' tribulations.

"I don't think we will have any challenges in approaching her for any help that we might need."