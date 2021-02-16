Somalia: Somali President Mourns Kenyan Senator Yusuf Haji

15 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali's President Mohamed Abdullaho Farmaajo has condoled with the family and the people Garissa of senator Mohamed Yusuf Haji.

In a Facebook post, the outgoing President extended his condolences to the former Kenya Defence Minister who passed away on Monday morning while undergoing treatment at Aga KhanI Nairobi.

"Truly, to Allah we belong and truly, to Him we shall return, " read a Facebook post the President Farmaajo.

"My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Senator Mohamed Yusuf Haji who has held in various important positions in Kenya."

The late Garissa Senator who died aged 80 was buried after 4pm prayers at the South C Mosque in Nairobi.

President Uhuru Kenyatta among other leadersattended the Yusuf Haji's burial in Nairob.

In his condolences, President Uhuru eulogised the veteran politician, who until his death was the chairperson of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Taskforce, as a dependable Kenyan leader and patriot.

"It is very unfortunate that we have lost such a dependable, solid and highly accomplished Kenyan leader," said the president.

