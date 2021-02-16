Nigeria: Lawma Seeks Collaboration to Recycle Plastics

16 February 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Bennett Oghifo

The Managing Director/CEO of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni has appealed to residents and corporate bodies to collaborate with the authority to recycle plastics for the good of the state's environment.

Odumboni made this appeal recently during a virtual "Morning Chats on Lagos Recycle", saying "Let's reduce the impact of plastics on the environment"

He enlightened participants on the recycling initiative introduced by the Authority, which is aimed at combating the challenge of plastics.

Citing recent statistics, he said Lagos State, with a population of 25 million residents, generates about 14,000 metric tonnes of wastes daily, out of which 3,500 metric tonnes are recyclables like plastics, bottles and papers and that this would pose serious dangers to the environment if not properly checked.

Odumboni noted that as part of the Lagos Recycle initiative, the Authority has set up recycling centers at strategic locations, with the vision to have a recycling center per local government, which would serve as collation centers for recyclables, thus ensuring the minimisation of wastes that end up at the dumpsites.

He said 400 aggregators were recently commissioned at Olusosun as part of measures to drive effective implementation of the Lagos Recycle programme.

The LAWMA CEO further stated that apart from making the state cleaner, healthier and livable, the Lagos Recycle initiative would help create jobs for the teeming youth population, who are interested in becoming entrepreneurs, with over 6,000 jobs to be created.

He said the Authority has also launched the PAKAM app, which will seamlessly connect all stakeholders; including residents, recyclers, waste aggregators, etc, and urged the populace to take advantage of the immense opportunities provided by the initiative.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition Anger as Uganda's Museveni Rejects Abduction Reports
Guinea Govt Confirms New Outbreak of Ebola
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sahel-France Summit Examines Escalating Conflict in Mali
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.