Nigeria: Lawma Seeks Collaboration to Recycle Plastics

The Managing Director/CEO of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni has appealed to residents and corporate bodies to collaborate with the authority to recycle plastics for the good of the state's environment.

Odumboni made this appeal recently during a virtual "Morning Chats on Lagos Recycle", saying "Let's reduce the impact of plastics on the environment"

He enlightened participants on the recycling initiative introduced by the Authority, which is aimed at combating the challenge of plastics.

Citing recent statistics, he said Lagos State, with a population of 25 million residents, generates about 14,000 metric tonnes of wastes daily, out of which 3,500 metric tonnes are recyclables like plastics, bottles and papers and that this would pose serious dangers to the environment if not properly checked.

Odumboni noted that as part of the Lagos Recycle initiative, the Authority has set up recycling centers at strategic locations, with the vision to have a recycling center per local government, which would serve as collation centers for recyclables, thus ensuring the minimisation of wastes that end up at the dumpsites.

He said 400 aggregators were recently commissioned at Olusosun as part of measures to drive effective implementation of the Lagos Recycle programme.

The LAWMA CEO further stated that apart from making the state cleaner, healthier and livable, the Lagos Recycle initiative would help create jobs for the teeming youth population, who are interested in becoming entrepreneurs, with over 6,000 jobs to be created.

He said the Authority has also launched the PAKAM app, which will seamlessly connect all stakeholders; including residents, recyclers, waste aggregators, etc, and urged the populace to take advantage of the immense opportunities provided by the initiative.