Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Residents Lobby Ema On Abandoned Pits

16 February 2021
Kubatana.net (Harare)
document

Bulawayo residents have lobbied the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) to compel the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) to cover up abandoned pits in residential suburbs following the death of three people in the last week.

In Pelandaba West, a fifteen-year-old boy drowned last week while two more males aged 18 and 20 drowned Saturday evening.

Other residential suburbs which such dangerous pits are Pumula South, Entumbane, Mpopoma and Luveve.

Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights (MIHR) coordinator Khumbulani Maphosa has written a letter to EMA pleading for the agency to ensure that the local authority attends to the pits in the shortest possible time.

"MIHR would like to report disused and abandoned open sandpits in the City of Bulawayo which have posed as environmental hazards and life risks to the residents," he said.

"We implore EMA to compel BCC to close these pits. Stone boulders and heaps of sand are already in the vicinity of these pits and can be used to execute the task. Five people have already lost their lives from last year to date, three of which died this year. BCC is aware of the existence of these pits and the danger they pose to the life of the residents. On December 14, 2020, the issue was brought to the City's Chairperson of Environmental Management and Engineering Services Committee."

City council public relations officer Bongiwe Ngwenya had not yet responded to the questions emailed to her at the time of publishing.

Source: Centre for Innovation and Technology (CITE)

Read the original article on Kubatana.net.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Kubatana.net. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Kubatana.net

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition Anger as Uganda's Museveni Rejects Abduction Reports
Guinea Govt Confirms New Outbreak of Ebola
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sahel-France Summit Examines Escalating Conflict in Mali
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.