Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

One hundred thirty seven patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and OPD Services in the Southern, Central, Anseba, and Northern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, ninety eight patients are from Quarantine Centers in Mendefera (38), Adi Quala (31), Mai-Mine (10), Mai-Aini (7), Senafe (7), Enda Ghiorghis (3), and Dibarwa (2) in the Southern Region. Twenty nine patients are from Quarantine Centers (16), an OPD Services (13) in Asmara; Central Region. Eighteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Keren, Anseba Region; while one patient is from Massawa, Northern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, eighty six patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern Region (78), Anseba Region (5), and, Central Region (3), have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 1914 while the number of deaths stands at seven.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 2566.

15 February 2021