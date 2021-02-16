Liberia: Pres. Weah Mandates Increased EPI-Surveillance and Preventative Measures

15 February 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

-Amid Reports of Ebola Resurgence in Guinea

President Manneh Weah has mandated the Liberian health authorities and related stakeholders in the sector to heighten the country's epi- surveillance and preventative activities in the wake of reports of the emergence of the deadly Ebola Virus Disease in neighboring Guinea.

Guinean Health Minister told some local and international news outlets on Saturday, February 13, 2021 that about four people have died of the virulent disease in the Guinean town of Gouècke which is in proximity of Liberia's northeastern border.

However, no case of the disease has so far been detected in the country.

The President's instruction is intended to ensure Liberia acts proactively to avoid any epidemic situation, the kind Liberia witnessed in 2014.

President Weah also mandates the health authorities to immediately engage communities in towns and villages bordering Guinea and increase anti-Ebola measures.

While the health authorities are urged to increase their alert level, the general public is assured that there is no case of Ebola in Liberia and that the government is undertaking all measures to ensure that the public remains safe from the deadly virus. The public is asked to remain calm. The government will issue updates on the situation regularly.

