Gambia: GRA Staff Assured Better Working Condition but

The Commissioner General of Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), Mr Yankuba Darboe, has assured his staff of his resolve to ensure they have better working condition.

However, he informed the staff that they must double their effort to continue living up to expectation in terms of service delivery to the Authority.

GRA Boss made this assurance during the Board and top Management of GRA field visit on various outlets of GRA within the Greater Banjul Area (GBA).

The delegation which comprised members of the Board was led by their chairperson Madam Lucy Faye Jagne.

The purpose of the visits were to meet with the GRA staff at their work places, talk with them to know their constraints and challenges that are hindering their work in a bid to address them at a possible time.

According to the Commissioner General, his staff welfare is in his top agenda to ensure effective service delivery.

Nonetheless, Darboe commended his staff for their team work, cooperation and love for the job, adding that over the years GRA had been meeting its set revenue target for government and this is due to the commitment and dedication of his staff.

He also dilated on the unprecedented performance that GRA registered over the years, including 2020 despite the negative impact of the coronavirus. He said GRA was able to exceed its set revenue target in 2020, collecting over a billion on monthly average. This, he said, is not a 'child's play.

Mr. Darboe also highlighted the need for respect for Authority and their work, in terms of punctuality and code of conduct, while advising the managers to respect and treat junior staff equally, and monitor their working hours at the office.

He also assured his staff that since they are performing by meeting their set revenue target for government, the Board and Management of GRA will do all what it can to ensure that his staff will work under a conducive environment.

For her part, GRA Board Chairperson Madam Lucy Faye Jagne, commended GRA staff for their steadfast in ensuring that the Authority register unprecedented performance. She therefore called on the need for collective efforts and team spirit to continue their performance.

"We need to work together and have high regard to the job. We at the level of the Board are here to interact with you to know what are your challenges and constraints and see how best to address your concern. We expect you to continue to portray good image of the Authority," she reaffirmed.