Gambia: GRA Staff Assured Better Working Condition but--

15 February 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Commissioner General of Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), Mr Yankuba Darboe, has assured his staff of his resolve to ensure they have better working condition.

However, he informed the staff that they must double their effort to continue living up to expectation in terms of service delivery to the Authority.

GRA Boss made this assurance during the Board and top Management of GRA field visit on various outlets of GRA within the Greater Banjul Area (GBA).

The delegation which comprised members of the Board was led by their chairperson Madam Lucy Faye Jagne.

The purpose of the visits were to meet with the GRA staff at their work places, talk with them to know their constraints and challenges that are hindering their work in a bid to address them at a possible time.

According to the Commissioner General, his staff welfare is in his top agenda to ensure effective service delivery.

Nonetheless, Darboe commended his staff for their team work, cooperation and love for the job, adding that over the years GRA had been meeting its set revenue target for government and this is due to the commitment and dedication of his staff.

He also dilated on the unprecedented performance that GRA registered over the years, including 2020 despite the negative impact of the coronavirus. He said GRA was able to exceed its set revenue target in 2020, collecting over a billion on monthly average. This, he said, is not a 'child's play.

Mr. Darboe also highlighted the need for respect for Authority and their work, in terms of punctuality and code of conduct, while advising the managers to respect and treat junior staff equally, and monitor their working hours at the office.

He also assured his staff that since they are performing by meeting their set revenue target for government, the Board and Management of GRA will do all what it can to ensure that his staff will work under a conducive environment.

For her part, GRA Board Chairperson Madam Lucy Faye Jagne, commended GRA staff for their steadfast in ensuring that the Authority register unprecedented performance. She therefore called on the need for collective efforts and team spirit to continue their performance.

"We need to work together and have high regard to the job. We at the level of the Board are here to interact with you to know what are your challenges and constraints and see how best to address your concern. We expect you to continue to portray good image of the Authority," she reaffirmed.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
How U.S.$82 Million Oil Scam Was Planned, Executed in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.