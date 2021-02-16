Gambia: Why Prolong Politically Motivated Actions That Are Behind Us?

15 February 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Three years have already elapsed. The actions of persons who wanted to pin President Barrow to three years have already been overtaken by events.

The country is no longer talking about a three-year mandate. President Barrow has gone beyond seeking a five-year mandate. He has established a political party and has launched it in grand style. He has indicated his plan to stand for a second term.

There have not been new demonstrations. A country should determine actions that could pose security threats and should not transform a storm in teacup to one in the ocean. 'Let sleeping dogs lie' is an old adage that the Attorney General and team should alert their mind to in reviewing the 'Three Years Jotna' case.

