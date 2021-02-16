Somalia: Dispute Over Venue Delays Polls Talks

Somalia has missed the recently announced resumption of electoral talks between the federal government and the regional state leaders.

The conference, which was to begin on Monday, February 15, was announced by President Mohamed Abdullahi Faramaajo to discuss the electoral deadlock.

The holdup is caused by a dispute over the venue of the conference after Jubaland and Puntland leaders recommended the meeting be held in Mogadishu with stakeholders and international partners participating in the conference.

The government has not yet commented on the delay in the conference, which was scheduled to focus on the country's 2021 elections.

meanwhile, Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, on Sunday appointed a 14-member technical committee comprising the federal government, regional states and the Benadir region.

The committee will pave the way for a consultative meeting and will hold a meeting in Baidoa tomorrow to discuss the holding of a conference between the government, regional governments and the Benadir region.

The Council of Presidential Candidates (CPC) on Sunday called for anti-government protest in Mogadishu on Friday in what is aimed at piling pressure on the incumbent president Farmaajo to pave way for a genuine dialogue over the electoral impasse.