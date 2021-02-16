Somalia: UK, Somalia Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Relations

15 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has met in his office with the outgoing British Ambassador to Somalia Ben Fender.

The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen ties between the two countries.

"I received the outgoing UK ambassador to Somalia, Ben Fender today," PM Roble said in a tweet.

"I expressed our appreciation for his contribution towards deepening diplomatic & developmental partnerships between our two countries, & wished him well in his future endeavours,"

The Prime Minister thanked the Ambassador for his role in strengthening relations between the two countries and wished the Ambassador a bright future.

The United Kingdom (UK) is one of the dependable partners of the horn of the African nation partly due to close ties with Somalia's government.

The UK is one of the countries leading long term strategies in Fighting Al-Shabaab militants within Somalia through an active programme of training the Somali National Army (SNA).

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

