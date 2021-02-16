Botswana: Covid-19 Vaccine Expected in Few Months - Tsogwane

15 February 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Thandy Tebogo

Xhumo — Botswana's COVID-19 vaccine order is expected to be delivered in a few months' time, Vice President Slumber Tsogwane has revealed.

Speaking in Xhumo over the weekend, Mr Tsogwane stated that frontline workers would be the first to receive the vaccine.

The vice president emphasised that the vaccine was not a cure, but a preventative measure.

He also disclosed that local researchers had been conducting research to devise drugs that could be more effective in addressing COVID-19.

Lamenting that COVID-19 cases and deaths were increasing rapidly despite measures put in place to control its spread, Mr Tsogwane implored members of the public to join hands with government by putting on masks correctly and at all times.

He also pleaded with members of the public to test for COVID-19 and adhere to all protocols including respecting the curfew.

The vice president urged those already on medication for conditions such as diabetes and high blood to adhere to their treatment as COVID-19 was more dangerous for those with underlying ailments.

For his part, the principal social welfare officer, Mr Victor Thake reported that no disaster cases resulting from the recent floods had been registered in Xhumo.

Commenting, Councillor Basiami Sentsho for Xhumo/Mmadikola, expressed concern at the high number of people disappearing in the Boteti Sub-district. He called for strategies to deal with the situation.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

