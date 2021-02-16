Gambia U-17 Returns Home After Disqualification From Wafu U-17

15 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia U-17 team has returned home after their disqualification from the 2021 WAFU zone A U-17 football tournament in Thies, Senegal.

The continent's football governing body CAF disqualified the Darling Scorpions from the sub-regional football championship after accusing them of using over-age players.

The Gambia U-17 team thumped Mauritania 2-0 in their final group A match after losing to Senegal 4-2 in their opening game.

The Darling Scorpions have never won the WAFU zone A U-17 football tournament since the inception of the championship some years ago.

Meanwhile, The Gambia won the Africa U-17 Youth Championship twice in their history in 2007 and 2009 respectively.

Read the original article on The Point.

