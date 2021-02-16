Gambia: GFF Integrity Officer Resigns

15 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Integrity Officer, Almameh Manga, has tendered his resignation letter to the football federation.

Manga, who is also a police prosecutor of The Gambia Police Force (GPF) resigned over what he described as administrative failure and personal issues.

Superintendent Almameh Manga was appointed by GFF on February 9th 2020 to serve as its integrity officer in line with FIFA requirement for all member associations to appoint an integrity officer.

In a letter obtained by The Point, Mr. Manga wrote: "Please kindly bring to the attention of the Executive Committee, my decision to step down from my post as Federation's Integrity Officer effective immediately. This decision is motivated in part, by some administrative failures; for which I have had to consult severally in the recent past, and for other personal reasons."

However, it is not clear whether the former GFF integrity officer resignation has any connection with the Gambia's recent expulsion (disqualification) from the Wafu Zone A U-17 tournament in Senegal due to the alleged age cheating by the Confederation of African Fotball (CAF).

