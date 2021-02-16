Gambia: Faal Fires Gunjur Utd to Win Over Second Infantry in 2nd Tier

Youngster Meen Faal last Thursday fired Gunjur United to a 1-0 victory over Second Infantry Battalion in the ongoing Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League.

Meen's lone goal in the match earned the Gunjur based-team their first triumph in the country's second tier since the beginning of the league campaign last month.

Gunjur United now bagged 5 points in five league outings after winning one match, drawing two and losing two.

Coach Bubacarr Kakai Bojang and his charges will prepare themselves fit enough to overcome PSV Wellingara in their league fixture to maintain their winning run in the second division league.