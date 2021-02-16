Gambia: GBA Waste Management Project Launched

Banjul City Council (BCC), Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) and Brikama Area Council (BAC) on Wednesday launched a 100, 000 Euro waste management project for the Metropolitan Area of the Greater Banjul.

The pilot project to be supervised by Metropolitan Area of Barcelona and coordinated by Mbolo Association is aimed at contributing towards a sustainable municipal waste management for the three councils. It aims to ensure a safety place for more than 1, 000, 000 dwellers.

The project will be piloting organic waste management with focus on circular economy of the organic waste of five (5) pilot council markets.

Malang Sambou, Chairman Mbolo Association said the partnership between the councils gave him hope that there is a way forward to address waste management in the country.

He added that Africans has the potential and right resources, saying it only needs to be put into reality.

He stated that waste is a problem everywhere within the Greater Banjul Area but added that The Gambia can be a model in Africa with regards to waste treatment.

Alagie Manjang, deputy permanent secretary Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources said that the project will not only reduce the volume of waste going to dump sites but also make waste an economic venture.

The outcome that the project is likely to produce would be huge, he added and therefore urged beneficiaries to closely work together for its success.

DPS Manjang noted that most households find it difficult to dispose of the volume of waste they generate weekly because little did they know that they need to take simple action in order to reduce that volume.

He stated that the project came at a strategic point when his ministry is almost on the completion of the Waste Bill for the country.

David Gomez, Director of Governance, Ministry of Lands and Regional Government said in The Gambia we have not been managing our waste but rather mismanaging it.

He added that the Bakoteh dump site is an enormous unacceptable situation to people particularly those living within the area. He called for attitudinal change towards waste. He also thanked Mbolo for spearheading and facilitating the project.

Omar Touray, deputy mayor BCC said his council's chunk of money goes to waste management without a solution and therefore expressed their willingness to ensure the successful implementation of the project in making The Gambia better.

Musa Bah, deputy mayor KMC admitted that Bakoteh dump site is not fit where it is as it exposes residence to various health hazards.

He expressed their commitment to manage waste, saying if waste is properly managed it can generate income.

Bakary Jadama, technical director BAC said waste has become an environmental disaster and health issue.