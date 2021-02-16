Gambia: Alhumdulilah Group Donates to Widows

15 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Sanna Jallow

Alhumdulilah group, a group of close friends since childhood recently donated cash to their late friends' widows to help them and their families.

The handing over ceremony was held in Kololi.

Five thousand dalasis (D5, 000) was given to each widow. An additional forty thousand dalasi (D40, 000) was raised for Quranic recitation of their late friends.

Kebba Badjie, Public Relations Officer of the group said the gesture was the first of its kind but they hope to make it continuous.

He said they are also into borehole and other projects as well as have other plans in the pipeline.

He stated that if things went on as planned they would support women during Koriteh and Tobaski feasts.

Kaddy Bah, a widow and beneficiary hailed the group for their laudable initiative. She added that the donated cash will be used for her family's up keep.

Anta Bahoum, a mother of 4 children described the donation as timely. She assured donors that the money will be used for its right purpose.

