Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES) on Monday called on the Tunisian authorities to make the most of the decision made by the Italian province of Campania on December 9, 2020, and to exert pressure on Italy to re-ship the...
Top Headlines: Tunisia
- Tunisia: Tunisian Association Calls for Stopping Sale of J&j Baby Powder, Presumed Carcinogen
- Tunisia: Italian Waste Scandal - Ftdes Calls On Tunisian Authorities to Exert Pressure to Re-Ship Waste Containers Before March 9
- Tunisia: Italian Waste Scandal - Ftdes Calls On Tunisian Authorities to Exert Pressure to Re-Ship Waste Containers Before March 9
- Africa: Burkina Faso, Tunisia Play to Stalemate in Group B Opener
- Tunisia: HPR - Government Awaits Results of International Call for Tenders to Carry Out Ben Gardane Logistics Zone Project
- Africa: Burkina Faso Tackle Tunisia in Group B Opener
- Tunisia: Groundwater Exploitation Rate Hits 126 Percent (Court of Auditors)
- Tunisia: February 13, First Day of Rajab (Mufti of the Republic)
- Tunisia: Tap Inks Partnership Agreement With Tunisian Union of Community Media
- Tunisia: Vessel Carrying 8,700 Tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate Expected in Tunisia Friday
- Tunisia: Syndicated Loan Worth U.S.$465 Million Mobilised By 14 Banks (Finance Ministry)
- Tunisia: BCT Shows a Shortfall of 170 MD, Following Non-Applied Penalties (Court of Auditors)
- Tunisia: LTDH Lodges Complaint Against National Union of Internal Security Forces in Sfax
- Tunisia: President Saied - Cabinet Reshuffle Crisis Must Be Solved in Accordance With Constitution
- Tunisia: Covid-19 - Scientific Committee Proposes to Extend Targeted Lockdown Till March 15
- Tunisia: UNHCR Office in Zarzis Calls for Vaccinating 700 Refugees and Asylum Seekers Against Coronavirus