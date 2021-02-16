Tunisia: Italian Waste Scandal - Ftdes Calls On Tunisian Authorities to Exert Pressure to Re-Ship Waste Containers Before March 9

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES) on Monday called on the Tunisian authorities to make the most of the decision made by the Italian province of Campania on December 9, 2020, and to exert pressure on Italy to re-ship the imported waste as soon as possible.

The Province of Campania in fact called on the Italian waste export company SRA to recover the waste from Tunisia within three months (before March 9, 2021), considering that this proves that Italy recognises the responsibility of the said company in this case, which is a violation of international conventions.

"The SRA company filed a complaint with the Administrative Court of Naples against the Province of Campania to have the latter's decision suspended, but the Court ruled on February 9, 2021, that it is not specialised in such cases. So the decision of the province of Campania remains in force," reads the FTDS press release.

The Forum also called on the Tunisian concerned authorities to inform the public opinion of any new developments in this case and of the decisions to be made to re-ship the waste before March 9.

The scandal of waste imported from Italy, unveiled in November 2020, triggered a large controversy in Tunisia, causing the dismissal of the Minister of Local Affairs and the Environment.

The latter was arrested last December, along with a number of executives from the ministry and the National Agency for Waste Management (ANGED), knowing that Justice has not yet ruled on the case.

Some 212 containers of Italian waste are still at the Port of Sousse in addition to the 70 containers at the importing company's premises in the same city, since their entry into Tunisia last summer.