Tunisia: Italian Waste Scandal - Ftdes Calls On Tunisian Authorities to Exert Pressure to Re-Ship Waste Containers Before March 9

15 February 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES) on Monday called on the Tunisian authorities to make the most of the decision made by the Italian province of Campania on December 9, 2020, and to exert pressure on Italy to re-ship the imported waste as soon as possible.

The Province of Campania in fact called on the Italian waste export company SRA to recover the waste from Tunisia within three months (before March 9, 2021), considering that this proves that Italy recognises the responsibility of the said company in this case, which is a violation of international conventions.

"The SRA company filed a complaint with the Administrative Court of Naples against the Province of Campania to have the latter's decision suspended, but the Court ruled on February 9, 2021, that it is not specialised in such cases. So the decision of the province of Campania remains in force," reads the FTDS press release.

The Forum also called on the Tunisian concerned authorities to inform the public opinion of any new developments in this case and of the decisions to be made to re-ship the waste before March 9.

The scandal of waste imported from Italy, unveiled in November 2020, triggered a large controversy in Tunisia, causing the dismissal of the Minister of Local Affairs and the Environment.

The latter was arrested last December, along with a number of executives from the ministry and the National Agency for Waste Management (ANGED), knowing that Justice has not yet ruled on the case.

Some 212 containers of Italian waste are still at the Port of Sousse in addition to the 70 containers at the importing company's premises in the same city, since their entry into Tunisia last summer.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition Anger as Uganda's Museveni Rejects Abduction Reports
Guinea Govt Confirms New Outbreak of Ebola
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sahel-France Summit Examines Escalating Conflict in Mali
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.