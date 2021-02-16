Tunisian Association Calls for Stopping Sale of J&j Baby Powder, Presumed Carcinogen

Tunis/Tunisia — The Association of Environmental Education for Future Generations (AEEFG) called on the Tunisian government to immediately withdraw the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) baby powder, which had already been withdrawn from the market in North America and Canada.

It also calls for stopping the sale of all products whose composition contains carcinogenic talc, especially as there is no evidence of analyses confirming the safety of these asbestos products according to WHO recommendations.

Johnson & Johnson Talc can be seen on the shelves of Tunisian supermarkets, a TAP journalist reported on Monday.

"Through its relevant authorities, the Tunisian government must protect the health of its citizens and vulnerable people mainly babies, children and women who use cosmetic products, containing talcum powder which may be contaminated with asbestos, a known carcinogen, by taking all the necessary measures to ban the entry of any products already banned in the countries of origin," Semia Gharbi, Regional Hub Coordinator IPEN-MENA / North Africa (International Pollutants Elimination Network) stated to TAP.

The WHO International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) listed talc containing asbestos as carcinogenic to humans.