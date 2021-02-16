Angolan Gelson Dala Elected Best Player

Luanda — The Angolan soccer player Gelson Dala was elected the best player on the field in his Rio Ave team´s triumph over Vitoria de Guimarães by 3-1 in a 19th round match of the Portuguese Football League played on Saturday.

To crown his good shape, the athlete who came from 1º de Agosto scored the third goal of the Vila Condenses and made two assistances in addition to a prominent exhibition in the attacking position.

Carlos Mané and Rafael Camacho scored the first two goals of Rio Ave while Quaresma made it for the opponents.

After the first prize awarded by Sport TV, the Angolan footballer affirmed being happy for the prize but he preferred to put it to the collective way.

"I think that it was a great match for our team. We were well from the first to the last minute. The Vitoria de Guimarães is not a simple opponent but our union made difference", stated the player.

With this victory, Vila do Conde counts on 22 points and ranked ninth. However, Vitoria de Guimarães have 31 points in sixth position.

