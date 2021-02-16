Cameroon: State Universities - Support Staff Thank President Paul Biya

15 February 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

They handed the message to the Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education, Jacques Fame Ndongo on February 12, 2021 for onward transmission.

The support staff of Cameroon's eight State Universities have sent a message of thanks to the Head of State, President Paul Biya for instructing the implementation of their new salary scale. The message was handed to the Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education, Jacques Fame Ndongo during a brief ceremony on the esplanade of the Ministry on February 12, 2021.

The President of the National Trade Union of Support Staff of State Universities (SYNAPAUC), Ateh Terence Ateh led a delegation of bureau members who were accompanied by other members to hand the message. He disclosed that the Minister of State, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh informed them of the Head of State's accord for the implementation of the new salary scale. The support staff through their President therefore used the occasion to express gratitude to the Head of State and to promise him their unalloyed support in preserving a serene social climate in State Universities.

