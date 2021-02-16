Cameroon: Japanese Ambassador's Kyudo Cup - Yolande Hawa Lifts Trophy

She emerged overall winner of the second edition with 64 points after the final that took place on Saturday February 13, 2021.

Yolande Hawa epse Tchamjou is the overall champion of the second edition of the Kyudo Cup of the Japanese Ambassador to Cameroon organised by the Japanese Embassy and the Cameroonian Federation of Aikido, Kyudo and Affiliated Disciplines (FECAAIYDA). The final of the competition took place on Saturday February 13, 2021 at the Yaounde Tennis Club in the presence of the Ambassador, H.E. Osawa Tsutomu.

Bertrand Masse emerged winner of the male category with 55.5 points meanwhile Hawa emerged winner of the female category with 64 points. It was the difference in points that put Hawa in an advantaged position given her the opportunity to lift the prestigious Cup. Her success was a highly calculated move right from the semi-finals as she proved her worth following all the rules of the game and implementing the key tradition of concentration and the harmony between the body and the spirit. During the semi-finals, Hawa who was contesting with three of her team mates in the female category respected all the ceremonials of the Japanese martial arts and got her arrows close to the target circle. She emerged winner of this round with 91 points. Contrarily, Betrand Masse of the male category moved from the second position in the semi-finals with 51.5 points to the winner of the final in the men's category. However, the differences in the male and female categories were clear given that the women had a shorter distance than the men and during the final, the men's chances were reduced from three to two (two arrows) meanwhile, those of the women remained three in both stages.

The Japanese Ambassador to Cameroon Osawa Tsutomu, talking to the press after the competition appreciated the fact that Cameroonians were interested in the Japanese martial arts and stated that this competition is going a long way to boost cooperation ties between the Republic of Cameroon and Japan. The President of FECAAIYDA, Sebastien Junior Akoa on his part called on more Cameroonians to enrol in these different disciplines so that the federation can grow to higher heights.