Angola: Sayovo Cup Postponed for March

Luanda — The 13th edition of the Sayovo Cup in adapted athletics was postponed for 7 March due to technical and logistical reasons, as it was initially scheduled for the 21st of this month.

A source from the Angolan Paralympic Committee told ANGOP, last Sunday that the strategy foresees support from competing delegations by the respective provincial governments, which has not yet taken care of mainly with regard to transport.

The delay in raising funds by bank was also a constraint for the organization of the event, which will have 128 participants, including athletes, guides, coaches, judges, timekeepers and support staff.

In addition to the Paralympic runners, are invited athletes from Petro de Luanda, Interclube, 1º de Agosto and Ntyamba Sport da Huíla.

The delegations are expected in Luanda on 5 March and are to be gathered in the Professional Physical Rehabilitation Center of Viana, where they will undergo the Covid-19 tests.

The 10 kilometer race starts at Avenida 4 de Fevereiro, on the Marginal de Luanda.

The first three classified will be awarded with monetary values and medals.

Only the first ranked in the T11 class (visually impaired) is entitled to a trophy because it is the category of the honoree, former sprinter José Armando Sayovo, three-time Paralympic champion, Athenas2004.

