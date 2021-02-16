Angola: Sayovo Cup Postponed for March

14 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The 13th edition of the Sayovo Cup in adapted athletics was postponed for 7 March due to technical and logistical reasons, as it was initially scheduled for the 21st of this month.

A source from the Angolan Paralympic Committee told ANGOP, last Sunday that the strategy foresees support from competing delegations by the respective provincial governments, which has not yet taken care of mainly with regard to transport.

The delay in raising funds by bank was also a constraint for the organization of the event, which will have 128 participants, including athletes, guides, coaches, judges, timekeepers and support staff.

In addition to the Paralympic runners, are invited athletes from Petro de Luanda, Interclube, 1º de Agosto and Ntyamba Sport da Huíla.

The delegations are expected in Luanda on 5 March and are to be gathered in the Professional Physical Rehabilitation Center of Viana, where they will undergo the Covid-19 tests.

The 10 kilometer race starts at Avenida 4 de Fevereiro, on the Marginal de Luanda.

The first three classified will be awarded with monetary values and medals.

Only the first ranked in the T11 class (visually impaired) is entitled to a trophy because it is the category of the honoree, former sprinter José Armando Sayovo, three-time Paralympic champion, Athenas2004.

A source from the Angolan Paralympic Committee told ANGOP, last Sunday that the strategy foresees support from competing delegations by the respective provincial governments, which has not yet taken care of mainly with regard to transport.

The delay in raising funds by bank was also a constraint for the organization of the event, which will have 128 participants, including athletes, guides, coaches, judges, timekeepers and support staff.

In addition to the Paralympic runners, are invited athletes from Petro de Luanda, Interclube, 1º de Agosto and Ntyamba Sport da Huíla.

The delegations are expected in Luanda on 5 March and are to be gathered in the Professional Physical Rehabilitation Center of Viana, where they will undergo the Covid-19 tests.

The 10 kilometer race starts at Avenida 4 de Fevereiro, on the Marginal de Luanda.

The first three classified will be awarded with monetary values and medals.

Only the first ranked in the T11 class (visually impaired) is entitled to a trophy because it is the category of the honoree, former sprinter José Armando Sayovo, three-time Paralympic champion, Athenas2004.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Guinea Govt Confirms New Outbreak of Ebola
Opposition Anger as Uganda's Museveni Rejects Abduction Reports
Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Appointed as Head of World Trade Body

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.