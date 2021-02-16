Cameroon: Social Democratic Front - John Fru NDI Not to Stand for Re-Election

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Front (SDF) during a press dinner on February 11, 2021 said he would not stand for re-election as party chairman in the upcoming convention.

Social Democratic Front (SDF) members who would want to run for the post of the party's National Chairman in the convention expected to take place in 2023 can start to brace up knowing that the current National Chairman, John Fru Ndi will not stand for re-election.

John Fru Ndi disclosed his decision not to stand for re-election during a press dinner in his residence at Nkolfoulou in the outskirts of Yaounde on February 11, 2021, the Secretary General of the SDF, Senator Jean Tsomelou told Cameroon Tribune. As for Chairman Fru Ndi's reasons, the SDF Secretary General cited his advancing age and health situation. He said Fru Ndi justified that politics was on the field. Fru Ndi, he said, had toured Cameroon 22 times in 30 years and his current age and health situation can no longer permit him to do so. Fru Ndi however, according to the party scribe, remains committed to the SDF and could take up another function.

As to the current activities of the SDF, the Secretary General Jean Tsomelou said there were on the field to structure the party starting with the grassroots organs. He said the party has been greatly attacked and weakened. One of the main causes, he said, was the security crisis in the North West and South West Regions, stating that for more than two years, the SDF has not had any meeting with the grassroots structures in the two regions. Concerning the other regions of the country, the SDF was trying to remobilize the grassroots, making efforts to achieve internal reconciliation.