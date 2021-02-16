Liberia College Holds One-Day Symposium On Research and Quality Education

Monrovia — As the renowned and famous maxim propounds that education has no end, even the doctors, professors and all those in the academic community are still engaged in the learning curve. True to this ever existing hard facts of reality under the rubric of sharpening the skills of those tasked with the responsibility to impact knowledge for those caving for academic excellence.

Based on the challenges in the ever changing world propelled by high technologies with the genuine preparedness to positively brace such responsibilities; a one-day academic symposium under the theme: "Research and Quality Education" was held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the Executive Lunge of the University of Liberia's Fendall Campus in Louisiana, outside Monrovia. The thrilling academic exercise was overwhelmed with several esteemed professors and scholars of the University presenting instructive lectures on research methods, excellent teaching and critical thinking.

The academic symposium was organized by the Office of the Dean of THE College of Social Sciences and Humanities (Liberia College) in partnership with Academic Affairs. This exercise is the vivid reflection of the President of the University of Liberia, Prof. Dr. Julius J.S. Nelson's unwavering emphasis for research at the nation's flagship university to equip and widen students' scope and understanding regarding research methodologies and their ability to think critically and act independently.

Liberia prides itself in having one of the oldest learning institutions not just on the African continent but in the world as well, cherished with centuries of existence. Liberia College (College of Social Sciences and Humanities) was founded on an agenda of social responsibility to the Liberian Society and the world to provide educational access to the nation and other nationals across the globe. It was established by the Liberian Government barely fifteen (15) years after the Independence of the Republic of Liberia. Indeed, its significance is not only praise worthy, but profoundly historical.

This agenda has served the College and its students well since 1862, and the canons (driving forces) behind that agenda have become an integral part of the philosophy of the University of Liberia. At the College, high premium is placed on academic freedom, while imperatively, students receive a top quality education, therein, faculty and students are also equally held in an orbit of high standard.

The College is historically the fifth oldest College on the African continent, and the oldest in the Republic of Liberia dating far back to centuries ago. For over 150 years, Liberia College has withstood the test of time as one of the best colleges in the areas of academic excellence, research, quality teaching and creative thinking in which all scholarly works are cherished and promoted.

In his welcome remarks, the Dean of College of Social Sciences and Humanities, Prof. Dr. Josephus Moses Gray reminded heads of various academic departments and faculty members of the University of their collective responsibility to equip students with the necessary tools and skills for excellent research, thesis writing and quality education. Acceding to Dr. Gray, students need to be efficiently empowered with the requisite research knowledge and excellence education to equip them stay on top, make critically decisions and act independently, if they are navigating their role and journey in the competing job market.

Speaking further, Dr. Gray disclosed that any high quality research is one that is built on high expectations, in alignment with high research standards, and is highly rigorous, noting that professors and scholars need to change their strategies from time to time because of the current trends and needs of the global society since learning is not an event nor static rather its growth and developments are in constant motion. So true and appropriate, since there is a constant change happening in every sectors of academia", Dr. Gray added.

Dr. Gray further indicated that through the use of necessary tools and skills, students of the university will be able to identify problems and look for practical solutions in a systematic way. He said: "I sincerely believe that the reintroduction of thesis at the College as reflected in the revised curricula compliments and strengthens the philosophy of the University of Liberia".

Dr. Gray then expressed his anticipation that faculty members that will be assigned research methodology course to teach and guide students with the thesis should be well equipped and skilled with the recognized tools- professionalism and qualification because they will have a huge influence on students' path to success, and that they must be prepared to serve as a mirror of those they will guide.

Also speaking at the symposium, the Dean of Faculty and Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs, Prof. Stephen Jubwe, extolled the Dean for the symposium and encouraged those concerned to carefully take advantage of the exercise. Professor Jubwe who deputized for the Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Moses M. Zinnah reminded the chairpersons and faculty that Dr. Nelson's administration has placed high premium on creative thinking and excellent teaching at the university.

Meanwhile, the academic symposium was marked by instructive presentation of practical papers and lectures on research and excellence teaching. The first lecturer was the Chairman of the Department of Geography, Rev. Jethro S. Tamba who presented on the topic: The Importance of Abstract, Acknowledgement and Dedication while the second presenter was Cllr. Mark Bedoe Wla Freeman, He presented edifying paper on the topic: The importance of Confidentiality and Privacy in thesis, while The Chairman of the Department of Political Science, Assistant Professor Richmond S. Anderson lectured on the topic: The Importance of Background and Definition of Key Terms in thesis.

The Director of Planning and Assistant Professor Alex Teaway of UL Graduate Program of Regional Planning presented on the topic: "Qualitative, Quantitative and Mixed Methods in research, followed by the Chairman of Department of Communication and Media Studies, Prof. Euriahs M. Togar who presented on the topic: "The Importance of Data Analysis Presentation in thesis.