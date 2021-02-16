Liberia: Second Phase of Alieu Kosiah Trial in Switzerland Starts Today

Geneva — The trial of a former Liberian rebel leader arrested in Switzerland for alleged war crimes during Liberia's first civil war will start its second important phase on February 15, 2021, Human Rights Watch said today.

On December 3, 2020, the Swiss Federal Criminal Court, in the city of Bellinzona, began the trial of Alieu Kosiah, a former commander of the United Liberation Movement of Liberia for Democracy armed group, known as ULIMO. He is the first Liberian to be put on trial for alleged war crimes committed during the first Liberian civil war, from 1989 to 1996.

The Question-and-Answer document provides details on Kosiah's background, as well as key issues that emerged during the first part of his trial, from December 3-10, 2020. It also addresses the trial's implications for domestic justice in Liberia and touches on overall efforts in Switzerland to investigate and prosecute serious crimes under international law.

"Kosiah's trial presents an opportunity for victims of Liberia's first civil war to finally see justice after so many years of suffering," said Balkees Jarrah, associate international justice director at Human Rights Watch. "The Swiss court in Bellinzona should find ways to communicate vital information about the trial to affected communities in Liberia."

Victims and witnesses who were previously unable to travel to Switzerland for the start of the trial in December will attend the hearings in person when the proceeding resumes. Kosiah's trial was originally scheduled to begin in April 2020 but was repeatedly postponed because the Covid-19 pandemic made it impossible for victims and witnesses to travel from Liberia for the proceeding. The Swiss Federal Criminal said that efforts to arrange for their testimony via video link from Monrovia, Liberia's capital, were unsuccessful.

Kosiah has been in custody since 2014. The authorities have a duty to ensure that anyone accused of crime is tried within a reasonable time. Prolonged detention without trial can undermine a defendant's rights. To ensure confidence in the fairness of the process, the authorities should state publicly why Kosiah's extended pretrial detention was necessary.