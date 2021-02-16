Liberia: President Weah Heightens Health Surveillance Amid Ebola Deaths Along Liberia-Guinea Border

15 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — Ebola, Liberia's nightmare next to the civil war, is very close to home again, but the government has assured the public of response measures that would ensure that it does not cross over from neighboring Guinea into the country like it did in 2014.

Over the weekend, the Guinean government reported three deaths that resulted from the deadly Ebola Virus Disease, stating that they have now entered into an epidemic situation.

The cases marked the first known resurgence of Ebola in West Africa since the 2013-16 epidemic that began in Guinea and killed more than 11,300 people across the region, Liberia being the most affected.

A World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Conakry said the agency would send help quickly, according to media report.

Sakoba Keita, the head of the National Agency for Health Security, according to the Daily Mail, said one person had died in late January in Gouécké, south-east Guinea, near the Liberian border. The victim was buried on 1 February "and some people who took part in this funeral began to have symptoms of diarrhea, vomiting, bleeding and fever a few days later"

Samples tested by a laboratory set up by the EU in Guéckédou, located in the same region, revealed the presence of Ebola in some of them on Friday, said Keita. He added that with a total of seven cases and three deaths, Guinea was in an "Ebola epidemic situation".

The WHO representative Alfred George Ki-Zerbo told a press briefing: "We are going to rapidly deploy crucial assets to help Guinea, which already has considerable experience [treating the disease]. The arsenal is stronger now and we will take advantage of that to contain this situation as fast as possible.

"The WHO is on full alert and is in contact with the manufacturer [of a vaccine] to ensure the necessary doses are made available as quickly as possible to help fight back."

The WHO has regarded each new Ebola outbreak since 2016 with great concern, treating the most recent one, in DRC, as an international health.

Samples tested by a laboratory set up by the EU in Guéckédou, located in the same region, revealed the presence of Ebola in some of them on Friday, said Keita. He added that with a total of seven cases and three deaths, Guinea was in an "Ebola epidemic situation".

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition Anger as Uganda's Museveni Rejects Abduction Reports
Guinea Govt Confirms New Outbreak of Ebola
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sahel-France Summit Examines Escalating Conflict in Mali
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.