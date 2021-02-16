Liberia: Liberi - Manifestations of Senator Dillon's Idiosyncrasy or Illumination: Kicking Nwabudike Out and Ushering Bility in

analysis

In my thinking thoughts, I considered the recent twist of events whereby Senator Abraham Darius Dillon was lashed for his comments endorsing the newly appointed Liberty Party Chairman, the beleaguered Musa Bility. As soon as the Bility issue began to settle, the embattled Nigerian, Ndubusi Nwabudike, offered to resign his post as LACC chairman late February 2021. Prior to the Bility issue, Senator Dillon had been an aggressive opposition to Nwabudike's confirmation as Elections Commission Chairman, and a leading advocate to remove Ndubusi from the LACC. The fact that Ndubusi was found to be a fraudster and was anyhow maintained at his post at the LACC generated massive public outcry and support to the Senator's advocacy and filibustering. Lately, he vowed to lobby his colleagues to cast a "vote of no confidence" to remove Nwabudike.

Mwalimu-Koh Moses Blonkanjay Jackson, [email protected], Contributing Writer

The public is not surprised, because as the proposed light, Dillon promised he would be a "pain in the butt" to anybody who engages in shady deals and corruption. It was apparently on those promises that Bassa Boy Dillon mercilessly flogged Kissi Boy Fallah at the polls.

Albeit, the question that lingers is, "If Dillon is a bitter antagonist to corruption, and is placing his security and career on the line as advocate at all strata of the society, how can he advocate the removal of a "corrupt" Nwabudike and endorse the entry of a similarly "corrupt" Musa Bility? More damaging is the concern that has emerged overtime as to whether Senator Dillon's reactions to the two events manifests his idiosyncrasy or illumination.

Idiosyncrasy versus Illumination

For the sake of the layman, idiosyncrasy is an unusual behavior, mannerism or reaction of a person or group of people. It refers to one's fault, weakness, shortcoming, abnormality, eccentricity. If an individual exhibits characteristic of being idiosyncratic, he is showing weakness, fault, lop-sidedness, and covet crookedness, on the one hand.

On the other hand, illumination means light, brilliance, radiance, brightness, wisdom and cleverness. If an individual, proposes to be a "light" his role is to shine so that people can see and find their way around things. If the light goes off and on, or blinks while people who depend on it are in flight, this could cause untold damage to their thinking and perceptions. Of course a disco light is permitted to blink, spin, and give the boozers false impressions of their attires, but hardly anybody would accept a disco light in these times.

The "Corrupt" endorsed Musa Bility

Recently the Liberty Party (LP) conducted its convention in Gbarnga to elect corps of officers for its leadership over the coming years. As a persistent frontline party, over the years LP has always conducted peaceful gatherings glutted by the best and brightest in this nation. In spite of its exemplary track record, the recent convention was marked by peculiarities and ambivalence.

Firstly, there are questions in circles surrounding the unceremonious resignation of LP Chairman Zargo. The public is wondering why a chairman would plan a convention that puts in place elections committee, collects applications for positions, and then at the seat of the convention, the chairman resigns. Probably the partisans were aware of this plan, hence, let sleeping dog lie.

Secondly, the election of the beleaguered and stigmatized Businessman Musa Bility as Chairman is raising in many quarters, and leaving myriad of peculiarities and ciphers at the altar for the general public to decipher.

According to sources, Musa Bility was banned by football governing body FIFA for 10 years and fined $500,000 for breaching its code of ethics. He was found "guilty of having misappropriated FIFA funds, as well as having received benefits and found himself in situations of conflict of interest" The misappropriation of FIFA funds at the time was in relation to those granted under the global body's "11 against Ebola" campaign and as part of its Financial Assistance Program. While Bility has vowed to appeal the case, he still stands a culprit as the ban remains in place to date.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Now, with such a damning stigma and grotesque attribute hanging over Mr. Bility, juxtaposed to the prestige and proven track record of the famous and unrelenting LP, it leaves even the layman befuddled. How how such a decision was reached, if not by some internal dictatorial tendency within the LP that the public is not privy to?

To add oil to the blazing fire, Senator Dillon who everybody has seen and held in high esteem due to his fight against corruption, was quick to support Bility's election and justified his eligibility for the LP Chairmanship.