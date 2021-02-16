Liberia Crusaders for Peace and Partners Begin Nationwide Immunization Dialogue

15 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
press release

Monrovia — The Ministry of Health in partnership with the Liberia Crusaders for Peace has launched a nationwide community engagement and dialogue on immunization initiative.

The initiative which is being funded by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), will see the LCP deploy hundreds of communicators and mobilizers across the 15 counties of Liberia.

Speaking at the launch of the Initiative Friday, former Health Minister Dr. Peter Coleman recounted the significant progress made by Liberia in reducing child mortality as a result of aggressive immunization initiatives under the Ministry of Health Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI).

Dr. Coleman said under the EPI, the survival rate has increased from previously life-threatening conditions. He said sicknesses such as whooping cough, tetanus and measles have been brought under significant control due to the country's immunization programs.

The former Liberian health Minister then lauded the Liberia Crusaders for Peace through its Executive Director Juli Endee for always been at the call of government in ensuring massive public awareness on public health initiatives.

At the same time the Program Manager of the Expended Program on Immunization Dr. Adolphus Clarke has made a passionate plea to all parents to take their children for routine immunization across the country.

Speaking on behalf of Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah at the program in Monrovia, Dr. Clarke said routine immunization is the surest way of maintaining a healthy population.

He lauded partners including the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization and Unicef for funding the program while at the same time thanking the Liberia Crusaders for Peace for always matching words with success in their social mobilization and community engagement initiatives.

The latest round of the routine immunization exercise will kick off from February 24 to the 28, 2021.

The Ministry of Health is partnering with the Liberia Crusaders for Peace to take community engagement and dialogue on immunization across the 15 counties.

For her part, LCP Executive Director and Liberia's Culture Ambassador Juli Endee assured partners of her organization's commitment to ensuring the success of the just launched community engagement and dialogue on immunization initiative.

She added "We have gathered here today to witness yet another moment of education and information sharing and to solicit your support toward accelerating efforts to increase awareness on immunization services in our country".

She said routine immunization is the most efficient, sustainable and reliable way of preventing children from getting sick and keeping them healthy.

Ambassador Endee then encouraged Liberian parents to 'take action' and take their children for routine vaccination at the nearby clinics, health centers and hospitals.

The well-attended and educative program brought together, baby mothers, traditional leaders, religious leaders as well as Senior health practitioners.

Some of the groups in attendance included the Liberia Marketing Association (LMA), the National Governors Council of Liberia, National Council of Chiefs of Liberia, the Rural Women of Liberia, National Muslim Council, and the Liberia Council of Churches. Francis Pelenah, Jr Writes

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

