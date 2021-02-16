Nigeria/Liberia: Montgomery Gets CAF Assignment in Nigeria

Monrovia — Liberia Football Association secretary-general Isaac Montgomery has been selected to serve as match commissioner for a 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup second leg tie between Nigeria's Rivers United and Enyimba FC at the Adokiye Amiesimaka International Stadium in Port Harcourt on 21 February at 16:00GMT.

Enyimba will host the first leg at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba, Abia on 14 February.

The 15 winners of the play-off round will advance to the group stage to join RS Berkane, who advanced directly to the group stage as the winners of the first round with the best CAF five-year ranking following the withdrawal of FC Gazelle of Chad from the competition after being transferred from the Champions League.

Montgomery, a former FIFA-badge referee, will be assisted by Gambia's Omar Sallah (referee), Omar Darboe (assistant referee #1), Sulayman Sosseh (assistant referee #2) and Lamin N. Jammeh (fourth official) and Nigeria's Ozi Salami Adbulrahim Onimisi.

The February 21,2021 assignment for Montgomery is his second match, having served as commissioner

in the first round qualifying tie between Ivory Coast's Racing Club Abidjan and Togo's ASKO Kara on 29 November 2020.

Racing won the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League match 1-0 in Abidjan.

Meanwhile two Liberian FIFA-badged referees Moses Forkpah and assistant referee Joel Doe officiated the semi-finals at the West African Football Union (WAFU Zone 'A') under-17 Nations Cup finals at the Stade Lat Dior in Thiès iSenegal on 11 February.

Forkpah serve as referee between Mauritania and Mali and was assisted by Cape Verde's Jorge Santos Fonseca Aritson (assistant referee #1), Guinea's Moussa Mose Traore (assistant referee #2), Gambia's Fatou Ngum (fourth official), Senegal's Badara Diatta (referee assessor) and Guinea Bissau's Gregorio Badupa (match commissioner).

The match is Forkpah's third game, having refereed Senegal's 4-2 win against Gambia in the opening match on 5 February and fourth officiated Senegal's 4-0 win over Mauritania on 9 February in Group 'A'.

Doe also served as assistant referee in the match Senegal against Guinea Bissau .

Others include Guinea's Abdoulaye Manet (referee), Sierra Leone's Ibrahim Bah (assistant referee #2) and Bangura Swahib (fourth official); Guinea's Aboubacar Doumbouya (referee assessor) and Gambia's Jammeh Bojang (match commissioner).

It was Doe's third game, having served as assistant referee during the opening match and in Mali's 5-0 win over Sierra Leone on 7 February.

Gambia's Ebou Faye (general coordinator), Liberia's James Salinsa Debbah and Senegal's Alassane Ndour (technical study group); Cape Verde's Eder Semedo and Senegal's Pape Sidy Lo (assistant general coordinators); Senegal's Seyni Ndir Seck (CAF competitions), Ivory Coast's Cecile Kadjo (Covid-19 officer) and Sierra Leone's Mohammed Freeman (CAF headquarters safety and security officer) complete the match officials for the semis.