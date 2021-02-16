Liberia Basketball Association Ends Coaching Workshop

Monrovia — The Liberia Basketball Association (LBA) has ended a two-day coaching Clinic for Coaches of the first, second and female divisions of the National Basketball League.

The two-day training was part of efforts by the LBA's new Leadership to refresh coaches and bring them up to speed with the updated rules of the basketball, the policy and instructions of the Federation of

International Basketball Association (FIBA), and other instructional approaches needed to mentor players in the league.

The objective of the clinic, according to the LBA, is to provide specific technical instructions and updated regulations that would aid coaches in the proper discharge of their respective responsibilities.

Speaking at the program marking the official opening of the clinic on Thursday, February 11, LBA Technical Department Chairman, Benedict Sayeh encouraged the attendees to make better use of the knowledge acquired.

Mr. Sayeh emphasized the importance of the clinic, something he said would help greatly in enhancing the participants technical capacity.

In remarks, Coach Allen Jallah, an instructor during the Clinic, said he was glad to form part of what he termed as a special session aimed at empowering the technical ability of Coaches.

Coach Jallah, who holds a double Master's Degree in Coaching, is a former head coach of the Liberia National Basketball team.

He stressed the need for structural design and technical acuteness of a good coach must be updated regularly.

The visiting coaching instructor praised the LBA for the progress at the basketball House so far and disclosed that the meeting was made possible through the kindest support of Black Hole Ballers, a Philadelphia based Liberian who provided several of the materials used for the clinic.

Some of the materials include referee rope, 20 Basketball Boards, 35 Stop Watches, 25 Cum, 10 Vest Bid, 7 Fox 40 Whistles, 2 Referee Jersey, 2 parks of a pen, and pump amongst several others.

For his part, NPA Coach Raphael Quaye, speaking on behalf of the Coaches, welcomed the coaching clinic and thanked the organizers of the two-day meeting.

He emphasized the importance of such training sessions for the development of coaches in the league.

Meanwhile, Coach Jallah said he has observed a lot of poor decisions in the First Division Games.

"There are too many scatter skills, scatter ability and coaches are misplacing players on the floor. And we need to work on it to improve the quality of the game," Coach Jallah said.