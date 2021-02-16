Liberia Does Not Have an Army - Liberia Has a Brigade and Here's Why

15 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
opinion By Martin Kollie

The Liberian people deserve to know the truth ahead of Armed Forces Day on February 11. Liberians remain very vulnerable to heightened insecurity including external aggression. Do not tell me that I hate my country. Bring your facts to counter mine. I am going to use these 4 basic parameters or specifications to expose how weak and ill-prepared the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) is: manpower, airpower, land power, and water power.

In terms of military strength ranking, Liberia only tops a small south Asian landlocked kingdom. And it is Bhutan. This kingdom has a population of 779,898, six (6) times less than Liberia's population. Out of 138 countries, Liberia ranks 137 with a rating of 9.5753 according to the 2021 Global Fire Power Military Ranking.

The militaries of even Niger, Sierra Leone, Namibia, Laos, Somalia, and Congo are far better than Liberia. Isn't this a shame for a 173-year-old nation?

Here is my proof: https://www.globalfirepower.com/countries-listing.asp

Over 50 factors were used to determine this military ranking or index, some of which include: manpower, equipment, finances, logistics, natural resources, etc. Let us get into it with specific glance at Liberia:

Manpower:

1) Total Military Personnel - 2,200

2) Reserve Personnel - 0

3) Paramilitary - 0

Airpower (Air Force):

1) Total Strength - 0

2) Air Fighters - 0

3) Trainers - 0

4) Helicopters - 0

5) Tanker Fleet - 0

6) Transports - 0

7) Special Air Mission - 0

8) Dedicated Attack - 0

9) Attack Helicopters - 0

Land Power (Land Force):

1) Tanks - 0

2) Armored Vehicles - 55

3) Self-Propelled Artillery - 0

4) Towed Artillery - 0

5) Rocket Projectors - 0

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Guinea Govt Confirms New Outbreak of Ebola
Opposition Anger as Uganda's Museveni Rejects Abduction Reports
Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Appointed as Head of World Trade Body

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.