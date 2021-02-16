Liberia Does Not Have an Army - Liberia Has a Brigade and Here's Why

opinion

The Liberian people deserve to know the truth ahead of Armed Forces Day on February 11. Liberians remain very vulnerable to heightened insecurity including external aggression. Do not tell me that I hate my country. Bring your facts to counter mine. I am going to use these 4 basic parameters or specifications to expose how weak and ill-prepared the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) is: manpower, airpower, land power, and water power.

In terms of military strength ranking, Liberia only tops a small south Asian landlocked kingdom. And it is Bhutan. This kingdom has a population of 779,898, six (6) times less than Liberia's population. Out of 138 countries, Liberia ranks 137 with a rating of 9.5753 according to the 2021 Global Fire Power Military Ranking.

The militaries of even Niger, Sierra Leone, Namibia, Laos, Somalia, and Congo are far better than Liberia. Isn't this a shame for a 173-year-old nation?

Here is my proof: https://www.globalfirepower.com/countries-listing.asp

Over 50 factors were used to determine this military ranking or index, some of which include: manpower, equipment, finances, logistics, natural resources, etc. Let us get into it with specific glance at Liberia:

Manpower:

1) Total Military Personnel - 2,200

2) Reserve Personnel - 0

3) Paramilitary - 0

Airpower (Air Force):

1) Total Strength - 0

2) Air Fighters - 0

3) Trainers - 0

4) Helicopters - 0

5) Tanker Fleet - 0

6) Transports - 0

7) Special Air Mission - 0

8) Dedicated Attack - 0

9) Attack Helicopters - 0

Land Power (Land Force):

1) Tanks - 0

2) Armored Vehicles - 55

3) Self-Propelled Artillery - 0

4) Towed Artillery - 0

5) Rocket Projectors - 0