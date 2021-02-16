Zimbabwe: Foundation Donates 7 Tonnes Maize-Meal to Angel of Hope

Senior Reporter

INSPIRED by the philanthropic works of First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and her Angel of Hope Foundation, Uebert Angel Foundation yesterday donated seven tonnes of maize-meal for onward distribution to the needy.

Handing over the consignment, Pastor Felix Chikase said Uebert Angel Foundation had committed itself to continue giving a hand to the First Lady and her organisation.

He said the donation was not a once off and pledged to continue working with the mother of the nation in support of her vision.

"We are grateful for being granted the opportunity to come here and give a hand to Angel of Hope Foundation. We understand the First Lady, our mother, has got a great burden of taking care of the nation and she also needs players to assist her for the benefit of the vulnerable members of the society. As Uebert Angel Foundation, we are there to assist her.

"That is why today we have brought seven tonnes of maize-meal to compliment the efforts that the First Lady is already doing," he said.

In receiving the maize-meal, the First Lady who was represented by Angel of Hope Foundation chairperson Mrs Molly Dingane, expressed gratitude to the Uebert Angel Foundation for its benevolence.

She said her foundation had since its commencement been dedicated to the quest of improving lives of the marginalised, underprivileged, women, youth and children.

"Our modus operandi is summarised as follows; to assist the vulnerable citizenry in having access to health products and services that will enable them to lead healthy lies, to support underprivileged women and youth in obtaining the resources they need to be income-secure and earn a noble living, to respond to communities by addressing both economic and social challenges, thus equipping them to be economically empowered and meet with life's demands," said Mrs Dingane.

Amai Mnangagwa noted that it was not the first time that the Uebert Angel Foundation has donated to Angel of Hope Foundation, showing its commitment to helping Zimbabweans in difficult times.

"Mealie-meal is a basic food commodity which is necessary for our nourishment as it is the staple food of the country. This donation is much appreciated and will go very far in alleviating the lives of the elderly and other marginalised groups in the society.

"I would like to thank Uebert Angel Foundation for giving to the cause that Angel of Hope Foundation has devoted itself to fulfilling.

"Your support is greatly appreciated. We value your thoughtful gesture and may you be blessed for showing love to your brothers and sisters of Zimbabwe," she said.

The First Lady's humanitarian support programmes have benefited thousands of citizens and her programmes and projects are non-partisan.