Zimbabwe: Farmers Hail Fertilizer Distribution

16 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Andrew Muvishi

Mash East Correspondent

Over 5 000 tonnes of top dressing fertilizer were distributed to farmers in Mashonaland East under the Command Agriculture inputs scheme.

Fertilizer has been in high demand this year, with good rains pushing Zimbabwe towards a record bumper harvest.

Marondera district Agritex officer Mrs Primrose Manga said they had received over 5 000 tonnes of top dressing fertilizer for the maize crop.

"This time around, we are issuing fertilizer to farmers who are in need of it. Ward Agritex officers make routine crop assessments and wrote a recommendation warning of bogus farmers who collect inputs and end up selling them on the black market," she said.

A2 farmer Mr Bright Bvukumbwe, who was contracted to put 100ha of maize under Command Agriculture, said he was happy with the distribution of top dressing fertilizer.

"We are happy that this year we have good rains and the timing of distribution of top dressing fertiliser is good. We are collecting fertilizers in time which leads to a bumper harvest.

"The criteria which was used at this depot (Marondera) is quite conducive as they require a letter from Agritex officers, which states that you are entitled to collect top dressing fertilizer. This method will reduce bogus farmers who collect inputs and end up selling them on the black market."

Smallholder farmer Mrs Portia Chenzira hailed the distribution of top dressing fertilizer and said: "This year, we are happy that we received our inputs in time, especially top dressing fertilizer which is critical in achieving good yields.

"This year, we are expecting to produce more tonnes of maize as compared to the previous year."

According to Agritex, Mashonaland East planted over 200 000 hectares of maize with 42 000ha under the Pfumvudza programme introduced by Government to boost household food security.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Opposition Anger as Uganda's Museveni Rejects Abduction Reports
Guinea Govt Confirms New Outbreak of Ebola
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Appointed as Head of World Trade Body

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.