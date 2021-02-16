Zimbabwe: President Promotes 3 ZPCS Officers

16 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)

President Mnangagwa has promoted three Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) officers to the rank of deputy commissioner-general.

The three senior officers are Manetswa Christina Manhivi, Granisia Musango and Social Danga.

ZPCS announced promotions in a statement yesterday.

"Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service is pleased to announce that the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Cde, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has in terms of Section 9(1) of the Prison Act Chapter 7:11 promoted three senior assistant commissioners to the deputy commissioner generals with effect from 8 February 2021."

