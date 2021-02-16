Zimbabwe: Empress Massina Offers Hope Amid Pandemic

16 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Zimdancehall songstress Empress Massina, real name Ericah Sabi, is hoping her latest single, "Zvakuda Imi Jah" will capture the hearts of fans, especially during these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Mbare-based chanter, who wishes to collaborate with Jah Prayzah or Ammara Brown, said people should not lose hope, but must place everything in the hands of God for he is the saviour.

In an interview, the musician said it has not been easy living under the global pandemic. The song "Zvakuda Imi Jah" which was produced by Figo from Royal Dynasty studios was released over the weekend.

"I decided to drop a Zimdancehall song based on the current situation as I wanted to give people hope that there is light at the end of tunnel if we let God take control. Here in the ghetto they now understand and take all precautionary measures," she said.

Empress Massina said artistes as role models needed to use this opportunity to educate and empower the community about the global pandemic.

"Sometimes the community listens to us and we need to make use of the golden opportunities and educate the masses. Covid-19 is real and if you ask a child in the ghetto they can tell you, mask up," she said.

Empress Massina said now is the time for artistes to unite and help each other.

"Some artistes are in the music business full time while others are part time, but we call for unity and platforms to assist each other for the growth of the industry."

Empress Massina said she was inspired by other Zimdancehall artistes like Seh Calaz and Killer T, and it was not easy to penetrate such a genre as a lady.

"My role model is Killer T and Seh Calaz while internationally I adore Alaine and Busy Signal. I like their integrity and how they motivate the ghetto with their songs.

"I know being a female musician in the dancehall genre is not easy because the genre is male-dominated and sometimes it is difficult to get an opportunity to perform."

Empress Massina as involved in many song writing sessions and has assisted some aspiring singers in the ghetto.

"Music has always been a release for me and helps me process my emotions. I love that music has the ability to evoke emotions in a listener and that it could potentially make them feel better or brighten their day.

"But with Zimdancehall somehow it is a bit different as you need to sing what is topical at that particular moment."

Some of her songs include "Mukwende", "Ndaenda" and "Kuita kwerudo".

