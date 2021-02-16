Kenyan Artists Listed Among Top 100 African Musicians

16 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Kenya's H_art The Band, Sauti Sol, Khaligraph Jones, Nyashinski have been listed in the inaugural 2021 Top 100 African Musicians ranking.

The announcement was made by WatsUp TV and Avance Media.

The list features musicians from 26 African countries.

Notable names in the list include Angelique Kidjo, Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Mohammed Mounir, Cassper, Nyovest, Sarkodie and other musicians who continue to blaze the trail for African arts and have set the pace for the next generation.

Other artistes from East Africa include Diamond Platnumz, Alikiba, Harmonize, Bebe Cool and Rayvanny.

"This publication precedes several engagements honourees will be involved in to celebrate their work and the crafts they have gifted the continent," said ABD Traore, CEO of WatsUp TV.

The list features 18 Females, 73 males and 9 groups with 20-year-old Nigerian act Rema being the youngest and Egypt's Mohammed Mounir being the oldest at age 66.

Nigeria leads with 26 representatives followed by Ghana with 10, Cote D'Ivoire with seven and South Africa with six musicians.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition Anger as Uganda's Museveni Rejects Abduction Reports
Guinea Govt Confirms New Outbreak of Ebola
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sahel-France Summit Examines Escalating Conflict in Mali
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.